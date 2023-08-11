Texas Tax Free Weekend: Helping students get the supplies they'll need

KILLEEN, Texas — This year's Tax Free Weekend in Texas has begun, which means you can save some cash this weekend. This is the 24th Annual Tax Free Weekend where you can purchase most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100.

All month, schools are preparing to welcome students back into the classroom. For first grade teacher Mrs. Amee Torres at Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School, it will be the first time in a new environment for herself and her students.

"If there are other students like my daughter that want my support, I want to be able to do that for them, so I started out as a sub," Torres said.

After graduating from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, she finally found a place where she belongs.

"I worked with some amazing teachers and aids and support staff that really showed me that they love what they do, and I thought you know what I feel like I am kinda where I am supposed to be now," she added.

From bulletin board to books and pencils, getting prepared for a new school can also be pricey. That is why this year's Tax Free Weekend is important to help supply teachers with the items their students will need.

"Inflation is rising, the prices are just up on everything and during this annual sales tax holiday it gives parents and families a chance to save money to purchasing just about everything clothing footwear and most back to school supplies," said Karen Hudgins, Assistance Director for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

The Texas Comptroller is encouraging Texans to take advantage of this year's sales tax holiday. But for Mrs. Torres, she's ready to see the many smiles on her kids' faces.

"An example hopefully to them of somebody that they know cared and of course someone that is able to look back and be like 'omg my first-grade teacher, we did the most fun things,'" Torres said.

For more information on the qualifying and non-qualifying items you can visit the Comptroller website here.