Brazos Valley non-profit holds school supply drive for children with special needs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As school-aged children across the Brazos Valley get ready to head back to learning, one organization is making sure that special needs children have the resources they need.

Amber Evans, the Founder of Anointed Abilities said she was thankful for the huge turnout at the school supply drive on Monday.

“I am really excited, I pulled up and there were already people here – word spread very quickly – we have haircuts going on, we have food, we have people that catered so I am excited that the community supported me in the way that they did I am so blessed," said Evans.

Bruce Van Alstyne said drives like this are much needed for the special needs community.

“There are a lot of families here that are finding it hard to make ends meet especially when it comes to feeding their children or getting school supplies ... so these little events really help out a community like this especially those of color," said Van Alstyne.

Anointed Abilities plans to keep growing its presence in the Brazos Valley and assisting the special needs community.

