Brazos Valley classes and programs

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Whether it’s a class, club, sport, or extracurricular activity, there are plenty of ways for the youth of the Brazos Valley to get involved this school year.

4th grader Chandler Carter isn’t just defending goals and training with his father, Emannuel, he is learning valuable life skills. Sports give children like Carter an outlet and the chance to express themselves.

Chandler says, “I feel excited when I play sports”.

There is of course physical benefits to being active and staying healthy. Chandler’s dad and Ricky Tullos the Head Football Coach for Bryan High School both agree there is social and academic growth through sports.

Coach Ricky Tullos says, “Socially there are friends you make, the teamwork that you create, and all the the things that when you truly think about life. You know 10 years from now when you work somewhere, there’s a good chance you’re going to be working with others”.

Switching gears now to Rudder High School’s Band Director, Stephen Howard, who believes that there is more for students to learn, beyond the playing of music.

Stephen Howard says, "What it really means to collaborate with your peers and to have integrity with what you do”.

Naveen Cunha teaches robotics at Stephen F. Austin Middle School and he says that students are constantly learning about new cultures and countries at their competitions. In the class there are also two key skills he hopes to instill in his students.

“All of our projects in my class are team and group projects... I guess the other big thing besides teamwork is problem solving”.

After school programs like the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley offer more than tutoring and athletic programs. The CEO of the local group, Rhonda Watson believes it is making a difference in many children’s lives across the area.

Rhonda Watson says, “The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley will be an advocate for you and our goal is to provide you with opportunities that allow you to see that change is possible and that you really can aspire to be what you want to be”.

By participating, children 6 to 18 years old gain valuable skills and help leaving a lasting impact.

She says, “Character development, how to be a leader, how to stand up for what’s right when you see something happen to someone else, be the voice of reason, live life with passion”.

Registration for after school programs can be done either at the local chapter or online. Rates depend on the type of membership the student is signed up for. Some Bryan ISD schools also provide transportation from the school to the local facility.

No matter the school, age, or grade of your student, there seems to be a little something for everyone.

