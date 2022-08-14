'Bless everybody': New barbershop gives out free 'back-to-school' haircuts

BRYAN, Texas — Going back to school can sometimes be about looking and feeling your best.

There is a brand-new barber shop in Bryan that just opened today and it’s helping members of the Brazos Valley community prepare for this school year.

Cool cars and fresh cuts are the names of the game for Firme Fades.

Even at his grand opening Co-Owner, Isidoro Rodriguez is putting the community first

Isidoro Rodriguez said, “We know a lot of people facing hard times right now,"

"We wanted to do a little something to give back and help everybody’s pockets,

"We know everybody spends a lot of money on school supplies."

The community first mindset is seen through the design of the shop.

Rodriguez describes it by saying, “So this is a place where the guys can come hang out, shoot some pool, you know have a good time, and really get to know each other,"

"We kind of put the seats in a style where everybody can face each other and really interact and get to know one another, so kind of bring the community a little bit closer”.

Julio Salazar is the other owner, having put his heart and soul into the business.

When expressing his gratitude, Salazar says, “Man, just being able to take care of everybody and you know bless everybody, people that have been blessing us since the beginning, they’re the ones that make this possible”.

Rodriguez and Salazar agree they offer more than just haircuts.

Rodriguez explains why he has such a passion for being a barber by saying, “You just kind of find yourself within that haircut, you know it raises a lot of confidence of people... It just kind of makes you feel good inside and once you check that mirror out and you really see the new you, it just brings a lot of smiles to people’s faces and that’s what we do it for”.

It's a feeling customers like Christopher Tellez experience as soon as they walk through the door.

He says, “I needed a haircut back to school and I saw they were giving out free haircuts. I like the posters, the shirts, I really like the design of the place”.

The Firme Fades barber shop hopes to be a community staple for many years to come.