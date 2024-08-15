Back to School: Temple ISD preps for a nutritious new year

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple ISD's nutrition program is preparing for the 2024-2025 school year, making sure they have all of their food for the year, gearing to prep for feeding 9,000 students daily.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Temple ISD is ramping up its nutrition before their start to the school year come next week — with 13 kitchens and 100 staff to oversee, it’s a lot of food to prepare, and a lot of mouths to feed.

"We feed about 9,000 meals a day — it’s a good starting point for us," said Director of School Nutrition for Temple ISD, Ian Vestal.

"We feed 70 percent of our population district-wide."

"We have to offer five different components — milk, meat, grain, fruit, vegetable," said Assistant Director of School Nutrition at Temple ISD, Kancy Degrate.

"They all have to be certain measurements, then from there we have to make sure the sub groups, so much leafy greens, so much red orange each week, then we have to make sure we meet the calories, we meet the sodium, we meet the other regulations."