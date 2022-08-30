AggieTERM Program prepares future teachers

BRYAN, Texas — The AggieTERM Program is helping out teachers across the Brazos Valley. One resident shares her experience.

Whether it’s warm welcomes or waves in the hallway like those from Ms. Vacek, AGGIETERM gives these future teachers the tools and foundation necessary for building relationships and success in schools.

Kathrine Vacek went through the program 2021 to 2021 before being offered her role as a world geography, psychology, and sociology teacher at Bryan High School this academic year.

“Because I was able to intern in a classroom very similar to this last year, I was then able to develop strategies to help them and make sure they are getting the best education that they can, and I wouldn’t have had that without AggieTERM," said Vacek.

A shortage in teachers is an increasingly big problem all over the United States. According to Vacek, low income or non at all when interning to become educators are big factors in not retaining teachers.

She said the overarching support of resources, like AGGIETERM, helps with longevity in the profession.

"That shuts out a whole lot of people who can just not make those ends meet," said Vacek. "But programs like AggieTERM where we do get paid to be a resident for a year, that then opens the door to have all kinds of teachers with very diverse and socioeconomic backgrounds”.

Valerie Hill-Jackson, director and founder of AGGIETERM, said the support of residents goes beyond the funds.

"We look at all the barriers that might get in their way, whether it is having a living wage, having technology support, or instructional support, we make sure they get it," said Hill-Jackson.

Despite the low number of teachers in the classroom, AggieTERM has more future teachers in their program this year than ever before.

Dr. Hill-Jackson also said their partnerships give more students the chance to be equipped with everything they need for their role of planting the seeds of knowledge.

“It’s been about a 60 percent increase believe it or not and I think what’s happening is first of all, our partners are very supportive of those admitted into the program," said Hill-Jackson. "We have school districts that are around the Houston area and the Brazos Valley, who have agreed to be our partners."

Programs and local resources, like AggieTERM, give future teachers the tools needed to build relationships and sets everyone up for success.

The program leaves a lasting impact on both teachers and students.