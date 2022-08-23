Aggies moving onto campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With Howdy Week kicking off, more than 12,000 students are expected to move onto Texas A&M University campus.

The resident halls are more than just brick and mortar.

It’s where friendships and memories are made.

Students and those helping them move navigate where their rooms are located.

Carol Binzer, director of Administrate and Support Services for Residential Life, is there to assist them with anything they might need.

According to Dr. Binzer, the five pillars or benefits of living on campus are academics, convenience, community, security, and sustainability.

“The research shows that students who live on campus for one-year, little bit higher grade point average, higher percentage of retention, more likely to graduate in four years, and more likely to graduate from professional schools," Dr. Binzer said. "So, for those the research hangs nationally, but it also hangs true for Texas A&M."

There are all types of help available to students on campus. Despite the number of Aggies moving in and campus being so big, new doors are opening to activities, events, and adventures.

“It’s such a large place, you’re starting with your resident hall makes it a little bit smaller," Dr. Binzer said. "Hopefully feel like you’re belonging, and then that class identity and every activity that you participate in, and it will sponsor a lot during Howdy Week and Housing Week."

With arms full of their belongings and paths crossing for both new and returning students, Howdy Week gives them all the chance to get to know one another and join various groups.

Kyle Perches, a freshman, says he is looking forward to taking steps in the direction of the many opportunities that lie ahead.

“Getting to see the different organizations and how much stuff this campus has to offer and this university," Perches said. "And just getting to see all the different things I can get involved in, I’m just really excited to see all the different ways I can find a place in this community."

Despite the recent rainfall, Bell Nartker and her father are moving her into the dormitory for the third year. The junior says getting situated is an adrenalin rush and it prepares students for some of what they can expect during Howdy Week.

“Move-in is definitely the biggest thing," she said. "It gets you all the little nerves and you get a lot of energy, but I think that it adds a lot to Howdy Week cause you get that great anticipation for what’s coming."

The move-in process helps students establish unity in the campus community.

