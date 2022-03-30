Watch
News

Actions

Authorities seeking victims of man who targeted women with children through dating apps

epifanio jimenez (2).PNG
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez; accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
epifanio jimenez (2).PNG
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 17:58:34-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for any sexual assault victims of Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez.

The sheriff's office concluded its investigation and charged Jimenez with aggravated sexual assault of a child, he was soon taken into custody.

According to the investigation, Jimenez is accused of targeting women with children through dating apps and then asking to spend time with their children under the alias "Harley."

Investigators urge anyone who may have met with Jimenez or allowed him to engage with children to contact their office at (936)-760-5800 and reference the case number 22A067965.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019