Authorities seeking victims of man who targeted women with children through dating apps

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for any sexual assault victims of Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez.

The sheriff's office concluded its investigation and charged Jimenez with aggravated sexual assault of a child, he was soon taken into custody.

According to the investigation, Jimenez is accused of targeting women with children through dating apps and then asking to spend time with their children under the alias "Harley."

Investigators urge anyone who may have met with Jimenez or allowed him to engage with children to contact their office at (936)-760-5800 and reference the case number 22A067965.