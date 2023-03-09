Authorities believe abducted Texas girl may now be in Colorado: CBI

Authorities believe an abducted Texas girl may have been taken to Colorado.

Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas, about 63 miles north of Houston, authorities said.

Late Wednesday night, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Haven.

Haven is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 60 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the child was abducted by Charles Estep, 50, who is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Estep is said to have brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe the two may still be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas license plate: PYS4575.

Anyone with any information regarding either's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.