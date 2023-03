COLDSPRING, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl abducted in San Jacinto County.

According to authorities, Haven Barker was last seen in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Suspect is Charles Estep, described in the alert as a 50-year-old American Indian/Alaskan native.

He is said to be in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas license plate number PYS4575.

AMBER Alert

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.