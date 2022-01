ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A GoFundMe has been started for a 20-year-old woman battling COVID.

Claire has been "fighting for her life" in the ICU since Jan. 16 after contracting the virus, said her family via statement.

Claire was born with a serious heart condition, that alongside complications from the virus, left doctors no choice but to amputate both her legs.

An aspiring model, the family hopes to raise funds that will help cover her future medical and living expenses.