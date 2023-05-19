Army confirms Fort Cavazos soldier's disappearance as family demands answers

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Army officials confirm to 25 News a Fort Cavazos soldier is missing and hasn't been seen for days.

Spc. Craig Chamberlain, 23, was leaving his home around 6 p.m. in Killeen on Monday but was recently declared AWOL in March, an Army spokesperson confirmed to 25 News.

Chamberlain was assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion on Fort Cavazos.

An Army spokesperson released a statement Friday on his disappearance, asking the public to provide them with any information on his location.

"III Armored Corps has initiated an 'Absence Status Unknown' (AUN) case for Chamberlain and is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies to locate the Soldier. The III Armored Corps is committed to the welfare and safety of its Soldiers and their families."

His spouse told 25 News Chamberlain has been battling depression for quite some time, but she says Army officials on Fort Cavazos and his unit have given them few details.

"Myself and his family haven’t seen or heard from him since Monday," she said.

The Army urged the public to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tipline at 254-600-3837 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

This is a developing story, and 25 News will update this article accordingly.

