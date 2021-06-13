‘Armed & Dangerous’ suspect wanted after high speed chase ends in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station police are looking for a man they said is “armed and dangerous” after a high speed chase in Grimes County ended in south College Station.

The suspect is 33-year-old Matthew Forrest Jarrett. He’s a white male, 6’2”, 150 lbs. Jarrett has distinguishable tattoos on his face and neck, including “Mamma Tried” over his eye brows.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and a flat bill hat.

Police are searching Edelweiss area which is surrounded by Rock Prairie Road, Victoria Avenue, Graham Road, and Wellborn Road.

Jarrett is suspected of driving a stolen car that led police on a chase from Navasota to College Station.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota police got a call about someone in a car flashing a gun.

Around 7 p.m., police spotted a car matching the description and tried to stop it.

The driver took off and headed north on Hwy 6.

At one point, Jarrett was going over 100 mph.

A Grimes County Deputy chased the car into College Station.

Just before 8 p.m., the chase ended on Graham between Wellborn and Brandenberg Lane.

Jarrett got out and ran.

A passenger surrendered to the Grimes County Deputy.

If you see Jarrett, you are asked to call 911.

