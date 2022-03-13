Arizona woman missing after a horseback ride is found dead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who went missing after a horseback ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area has been found dead, authorities said Thursday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said there were no signs of foul play or any suspicious circumstances in the death of 58-year-old Jillian Underschultz.

Underschultz was last seen leaving her house alone on horseback around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and was wearing western garb and a helmet shaped like a cowboy hat, according to authorities.

About two hours later, Underschultz’s riderless horse returned home but there was no sign of the woman.

After searching for hours throughout the area Thursday, sheriff’s officials said Underschultz was found dead but they didn’t say where or immediately release any other details.