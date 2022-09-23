AP PHOTOS: Backbreaking work for kids in Afghan brick kilns

Share Facebook

Already high, the number of children put to work in Afghanistan is growing, fueled by the collapse of the economy after the Taliban took over the country and the world cut off financial aid just over a year ago.A recent survey by Save the Children estimated that half the country’s families have put children to work to keep food on the table as livelihoods crumbled.Nowhere is it clearer than in the many brick factories on the highway north out of the capital, Kabul. Conditions in the furnaces are tough even for adults. But in almost all of them, children as young as four or five are found laboring alongside their families from early in the morning until dark in the heat of summer. Associated Press

