AMARILLO, Texas — Well, it smells like "team" spirit over here!

An anonymous donor has paid for 4 months of workouts at CrossFit Amarillo - benefiting 23 local fire department cadets.

"Very Nice!" the Amarillo Fire Department said.

"It also explains why they (the cadets) have shown up to class smelling like a gym."

The department clarified their stations have gyms, however, cadets are not assigned to said stations yet.