'An amazing journey': Killeen ISD teacher to retire after more than 2 decades

KILLEEN, Texas — Educators are some of our earliest role models.

They have the power to shape our future.

A longtime member of the Killeen ISD community is retiring from a rewarding career of doing just that.

After more than two decades of helping children unlock their potential, Carol Correa's career is in its last chapter.

"It's been an amazing, amazing journey," Correa told 25 News.

She may not be from Texas, but she got here as soon as she could.

"I'm a native Jamaican and when I came to Texas it was like 'yeah i am home."

After being stationed at Fort Hood and later working for Amazon, Correa landed a job at Killeen ISD, working her way up from teacher to principal of Peebles Elementary School.

Correa is retiring Thursday.

"The beauty of working in this district is children like me that need that support and believe in themselves that education makes a difference."

Part of managing her campus includes making sure her students are focused on developing fundamental skills like reading and supporting teachers.

Correa hopes others will "believe in the magic that teachers bring to the plate."

The legacy she hopes to leave for each student is that they can be, do, or have anything they want.

"If we can instill that in kids, then they've got it made because whatever obstacles come their way, they can surmount it," Correa explained.

Thursday is the last day of school for KISD.

More than 44,000 students are about to kick off their summer break.