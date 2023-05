SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing San Antonio teen.

Juelz Robinson, 14, has been missing since May 1. He was last seen at 12 a.m. walking on Classen Pass in San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert Monday morning.

According to police, Robinson is considered to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information should call San Antonio police at (210) 207-7660.