ROYSE CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in the 300 Block of Mohan Drive in Royse City, Texas at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The missing child is Jordan Sangbong, and the suspect is 37-year-old Daddy Sangbong — last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.