ROBINSON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl.

Cadence Masterpool was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Celeste Drive in Robinson.

The suspect is an unknown Hispanic female between the ages of 18 and 24.

The suspected vehicle is a 4-door silver sedan with likely Mexico license plates.

