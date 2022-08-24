AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl

AUSTIN, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 1-year-old girl was reported missing, authorities said.

Sailor Tucker was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 23 in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct, in Austin, Texas.

Tucker is described as being white, with brown hair and brown eye color.

She is said to weigh 25 pounds and stand at 2 feet, 6 inches.

She was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts.

A suspect remains unknown at this time.

Tucker is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Austin Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them immediately at 512-974-5000.