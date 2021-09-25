Watch
News

Actions

AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old Texas girl

Posted at 8:45 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 10:01:21-04

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas — An AMBER alert has been issued for a 7-year-old Texas girl who went missing Friday.

Authorities say Jessi Marie Lowrey was last seen in the 100 block of Sweden Street in Walnut Springs, a community roughly 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The suspect, 34-year-old Randall Thurman, is "considered armed and dangerous," according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

"Please do not approach or make contact," according to a sheriff's office Facebook post. "NOTIFY LAW ENFORCEMENT IMMEDIATELY!!"

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Post.

Call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2245 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019