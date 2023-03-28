AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old last seen with mom in Houston: KTRK

An Amber Alert has been issued for a mother and her 6-month-old child.

As first published by ABC13, the two were last seen Monday evening in northwest Houston.

Police said Summer Moore was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of Alabonson near Antoine.

The Houston Police Department believes she may be in danger o serious bodily injury or death.

No clothing description was given by officials.

(Texas Center for The Missing) (Summer Moore)

However, Summer is described as a Black child, weighing about 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have not released a description of the mother.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.