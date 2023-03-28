Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old last seen with mom in Houston: KTRK

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 09:49:15-04

An Amber Alert has been issued for a mother and her 6-month-old child.

As first published by ABC13, the two were last seen Monday evening in northwest Houston.

Police said Summer Moore was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of Alabonson near Antoine.

The Houston Police Department believes she may be in danger o serious bodily injury or death.

No clothing description was given by officials.

However, Summer is described as a Black child, weighing about 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have not released a description of the mother.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

