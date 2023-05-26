AMBER Alert issued for 2 Texas children, suspect named

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two abducted Texas children who were last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes. The two were last spotted about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio.

Named in connection with the abduction is 29-year-old Julio Najar-Trevino. Police say he’s driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018.

Law enforcement officials say the two children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information should call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.