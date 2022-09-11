AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted after last being seen Sunday morning in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard in San Antonio.

The suspect in the abduction of Seylah Turner is Jimmy Turner, 18, described as a Black male with black eyes and hair, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray and blue shorts.

Seylah Turner is described as a Black female, last seen with a bruise on the center of their forehead, wearing a multi-color dotted onesie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.