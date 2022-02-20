AMBER Alert: Abduction of 7-month-old girl reported in San Antonio

Staff Report

An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 7-month-old girl was abducted in San Antonio.

The victim is Kayebella Robinson, who was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie.

The child, according to authorities, was inside a vehicle stolen from the 1000 block of SE Military Drive just before 8 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio. Officials issued a warning for a gold 2005 Chevrolet Malibu MAXX Hatchback 43458D8 (TX).

Suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.