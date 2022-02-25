AMBER ALERT: 11-month-old girl abducted in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for an 11-month-old girl who was abducted after being last seen late Thursday in the 135000 block of Little River Road in Fort Worth.

Suspect in the abduction of Harmony Rodriguez is Lancelot Dawkins, 26, described as a black male with brown eyes, 6-foot-2, 150 pounds.

Harmony Rodriguez is described as a black female who was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

Police are searching for a white Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps.