MIDLAND, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-month girl who was abducted in Midland.

Zach Smith, 29, is wanted in connection with the abduction of Darla Steve.

The involved vehicle is a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with the license SDD9435 (Texas).

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Darla Steve from Midland, TX, on 01/17/2022, TX plate SDD9435. pic.twitter.com/W3do7d8HGr — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) January 18, 2023

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.