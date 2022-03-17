Alert issued for missing Georgetown teen

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old.

Allias Dupri King was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday. His family told police a sibling saw the teen packing a backpack with clothes.

It isn’t clear if he left on foot or if someone picked him up, police said.

When he was last spotted, he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, white Nike Air Pro shoes, and carrying a black and gray backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information should Georgetown police at (512) 930-3510 or Det. Ruben Vasquez at (512) 930-6114 (ruben.vasquez@georgetown.org).