Albuquerque police officers shifting to a 12-hour schedule

Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 13:39:21-05

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police officers in Albuquerque are shifting to a 12-hour schedule to help increase staffing levels on patrol.

Police Chief Harold Medina also told Albuquerque TV station KRQE that the vast majority of officers support the 12-hour shift.

As of December, the Albuquerque Police Department had 926 officers.

The department has had a budgeted goal of 1,140 sworn-in officers since Mayor Tim Keller took office in 2016 when there were 833 officers.

The department has 1,000 police officers last year.

Keller made it a campaign promise that he would try and hire 100 officers every year of his term.

