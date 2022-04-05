Watch
Agency: New Mexico pot legalization doesn’t change US law

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)
Marijuana producers and aficionados are bracing for the April 1, 2022 start of retail marijuana sales across New Mexico to adults 21 and over. Among 18 states to fully legalize cannabis sales, New Mexico is ushering in a new era for cannabis as big business with implications for law enforcement, state finances and cannabis tourism along the state line with Texas.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 18:55:00-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says agents at checkpoints in New Mexico will continue to enforce a federal law making possession of marijuana illegal even though the state has legalized recreational marijuana.

Carlos Rivera, a spokesman for the agency’s El Paso Sector, said Tuesday that means agents will still regard marijuana as contraband and seize it.

New Mexico’s legalization of recreational marijuana took effect Friday, but a Border Patrol statement explained that marijuana remains a prohibited drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

The El Paso Sector includes New Mexico and the two most western of Texas’ counties, including El Paso.

