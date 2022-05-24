Watch
Active shooter reported at Texas elementary school: Police

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 1:11 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:15:40-04

UVALDE, Texas — Elementary students are in the process of being reunified with family after an active shooting this afternoon in Uvalde, police and school officials said.

At 12:17 p.m. the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted there was an "active shooter at Robb Elementary."

The district confirmed law enforcement is currently on site and asked for the public's cooperation in not visiting the elementary.

They concluded by stating the rest of the district was "secure."

Details of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Authorities have since set up the Willie Deleon Civic Center as the reunification site.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

