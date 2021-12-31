A look back in pictures of the year 2021

Share Facebook

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington as they try to storm the building on Jan. 6, 2021, while inside Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Associated Press

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Police with guns drawn face off against rioters trying to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, Calif., on July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) AP

The body of a man who died of COVID-19 lies in a coffin at the morgue of the city hospital in Rivne, Ukraine, on Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Associated Press

A farmer smokes a bidi, or hand-rolled cigarette, during a tractor rally to protest new farm laws in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Associated Press

Yohaness, from Eritrea, prays with other migrants as they arrive at the coast of Italy aboard the Spanish vessel Open Arms, on Jan. 4, 2021, after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Associated Press

A penguin swims in an enclosure housing gentoo and chinstrap penguins at Mexico City's Inbursa Aquarium on Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Associated Press

A voodoo pilgrim bathes in a waterfall believed to have purifying powers during an annual celebration in Saut d' Eau, Haiti, on July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Associated Press

A couple kiss in front of a barricade set on fire by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the imprisonment of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 18, 2021. Hasél was convicted of insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Associated Press

Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition ride on the back of an armored vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen, on June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Associated Press

A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain, on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Associated Press

A woman holds a cutout of President Donald Trump's face at a rally in Washington in support of Trump called the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Associated Press

People cry out as the body of their relative is recovered from the rubble of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil) Associated Press

Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protest against gender violence, on March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Associated Press

Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian) Associated Press

Shredded trees and the shells of homes lie half buried in mud near the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted in Batangas province, a popular tourist destination just south of Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Associated Press

Tin Tin Win, center, weeps over the body of her son, Tin Htut Hein, at his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 24, 2021. Tin Htut Hein was shot four days earlier while acting as a volunteer guard for a neighborhood watch group that was set up over fears that authorities were using criminals released from prison to spread fear and commit violence. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Associated Press

A health worker prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Philippines, on Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Associated Press

A house is covered by ash from a volcano that continues to erupt on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands on Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Associated Press

Plastic bottles and other garbage float in Potpecko lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, on Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Associated Press

A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Associated Press

A horse is wrapped in plastic on a merry-go-round at a park open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) Associated Press

Haitian migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2021, to avoid deportation to Haiti from the U.S. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) Associated Press

Mahavir Singh, 90, stands for a photograph as he participates in a protest against new farm laws at the border of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh states in India, on Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Associated Press

Laila poses for a photo on Sept. 27, 2021, as she plays in a poor neighborhood in Kabul, Afghanistan, where hundreds of internally displaced people from the eastern part of the country have been living for years. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Associated Press

Police beat a woman participating in a protest over the death in prison of Mushtaq Ahmed, a writer who was arrested on charges of violating a sweeping digital security law, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Feb. 26, 2021. Ahmed, 53, was arrested in May 2020 for making comments on social media that criticized how the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was handling the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) Associated Press

A man watches as a wildfire approaches Kochyli beach near the village of Limni, Greece, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, on Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Associated Press

A homeless person sits inside an abandoned building in Quito, Ecuador, on March 18, 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Associated Press

Tigrayan refugee Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam bathes his 5-year-old son, Micheale, early in the morning in their shelter in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Associated Press

Attendees, some wearing masks, wait for a fashion show to begin during Fashion Week in Beijing on March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Associated Press

A Palestinian man carries an olive tree as he crosses illegally into Israel from the West Bank, through a gap in the separation barrier, south of the West Bank town of Hebron, on March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Associated Press

Victor Tripiana, 86, reaches out to touch the hand of his daughter-in-law, Silvia Fernandez Sotto, separated by a plastic sheet to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly in Tandil, Argentina, on April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Associated Press

A patient in a car receives oxygen provided by a gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in New Delhi, India, on April 24, 2021. India's health system has been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving patients desperate for oxygen and other supplies. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Associated Press

A man runs to escape the heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma) Associated Press

Villas on the fronds of the Jumeirah Palm Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, are seen from the observation deck of The View at The Palm Jumeirah on April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Associated Press

Displaced Tigrayan women, one wearing an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian cross, sit in a metal shack to eat food donated by local residents at a reception center for the internally displaced in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Associated Press

A blast from an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City throws dust and debris on May 13, 2021, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) Associated Press

Father Felix Mendoza, a Venezuelan Catholic priest, prays over a woman who is crying out in physical pain, at a public hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Associated Press

A group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas, on May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Associated Press

Men carry a dead child pulled from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes on May 16, 2021, that flattened three buildings and killed at least two dozen people, according to medics. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Associated Press

An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. In war-torn Tigray, it is not just that people are starving; it is that many are being starved, The Associated Press found. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Associated Press

Surgeon-turned-refugee Dr. Tewodros Tefera performs surgery on a man's severely infected toe, at the Sudanese Red Crescent clinic in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Associated Press

A Yemeni man who was severely injured when a ballistic missile and an explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a fuel station in the Rawdha neighborhood of Marib, Yemen, receives treatment at a hospital in Marib, on June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Associated Press

An Israeli settler is illuminated by a Palestinian protester's laser at the recently established wildcat outpost of Eviatar near the West Bank city of Nablus, on July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Associated Press

Kian Navales poses at home in Quezon city, Philippines, on July 6, 2021, holding a pillow with a photo on it of his late father, Arthur, who died from COVID-19. Navales, who also had the virus, says he misses going out for noodles with his dad. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Associated Press

Simone Biles of the United States trains on vault for artistic gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, on July 22, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Associated Press

A model waits to have her headdress removed after a presentation of the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, on Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Associated Press

FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in a war that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian government forces and fighters from the country's Tigray region, and threatens to fracture one of Africa's most populous and powerful nations, with the fate of some 110 million people at stake. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Associated Press

FILE - Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. As 2021 comes to a close, Roe v. Wade — the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Associated Press

FILE - Center for Reproductive Rights Litigation Director Julie Rikelman, who represent the Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi's lone abortion clinic, leaves the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, after the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. As 2021 comes to a close, Roe v. Wade — the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Associated Press

FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, at Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 2, 2021. Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles were not the first elite athletes to struggle with their own mental health, but their public admissions this year spotlighted a crisis not often addressed in the sporting world. (AP Photo/Paul White, File) Associated Press

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley practices before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Once taboo topics such a battles with anxiety, depression or addictive behaviors are no longer suppressed and athletes around the world are speaking up: Calvin Ridley of the Falcons and Lance Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles both took leaves of absences from their teams (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Associated Press

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Once taboo topics such a battles with anxiety, depression or addictive behaviors are no longer suppressed and athletes around the world are speaking up: Lance Johnson of the Eagles Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons and both took leaves of absences from their teams. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Associated Press

FILE - Simone Biles watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka were not the first elite athletes to struggle with their own mental health, but their public admissions this year spotlighted a crisis not often addressed in the sporting world. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Associated Press

FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It's was a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Associated Press

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Associated Press

FILE - Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. Egged on by soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, a crowd of demonstrators demanded that the electoral vote counting be stopped. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington. An AP review of records finds that members of President Donald Trump's failed campaign were key players in the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Associated Press

FILE - A home is engulfed in flames as the Dixie fire rages south of Janesville in Northern California, on Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File) Associated Press

FILE - A view near the home of commercial crabber Roy Comardelle, who built a levee around his property, is shown at Des Allemands, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him after Katrina flooded his home south of New Orleans, but Ida overtopped the small berm and flooded the house again. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Associated Press

FILE - A young girl fills water containers at a camp for internally displaced people who lost their coastal homes to erosion from the Atlantic Ocean in Saint Louis, Senegal, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File) Associated Press

FILE - Emily Francois walks through flood waters beside her flood damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Associated Press

FILE - Deforestation surrounds massive limestone quarries cut into the mountains of Ipoh, Perak state Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Deforestation affects the people and animals where trees are cut, as well as the wider world and in terms of climate change, and cutting trees both adds carbon dioxide to the air and removes the ability to absorb existing carbon dioxide. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) Associated Press

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy as smoke rises in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Associated Press

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Associated Press

A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, on Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Hoover died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

Taliban fighters ride in the back of a vehicle during a night patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Associated Press

Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi poses for a photo in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 22, 2021. Mullah Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban, says the hard-line movement will once again carry out punishments like executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Associated Press

FILE - A line of Texas Department of Safety vehicles line up on the Texas side of the Rio Grande with Mexico visible, right, near an encampment of migrants, many from Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Associated Press

FILE - Emely, left, is reunited with her mother, Glenda Valdez and sister, Zuri, at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Austin, Texas. It had been six years since Valdez said goodbye to her daughter Emely in Honduras. In May 2021, she caught a glimpse of a televised Associated Press photo of a little girl in a red hoodie and knew that Emely had made the trip alone into the U.S. In June 2021, Emely was returned to her mother's custody. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Associated Press

FILE - Emely, 8, of Honduras, stands alone after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, May 13, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The unaccompanied child cried as she told her story of losing her guides and walking for miles with another group along the Rio Grande Valley after a storm. She had lost track of a man who had the number of her parents in the U.S. and did not know how to get in touch with any of her relatives. In June 2021, Emely was returned to her mother, Glenda Valdez, after she caught a glimpse of a televised Associated Press photo of her daughter in a red hoodie and knew that Emely had made the trip alone into the U.S. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) Associated Press

FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) Associated Press

FILE - A group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas, on May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) Associated Press

