9/11: Remembering Texans who lost their lives

Several Texans were 9/11 victims.

Today, we remember four.

KXXV ET3 Daniel M. Caballero, USN

ET3 Daniel M. Caballero, USN, 21, of Houston

An electronics technician in the U.S. Navy, Caballero was assigned to the Pentagon. He was setting up a teleconference when disaster struck.

KXXV Jimmy Nevill Storey

Jimmy Nevill Storey, 58, of Katy

His wife from Bryan, Storey was on 99th floor of World Trade Center - in town for a business meeting - when when hijackers crashed airplanes into the Twin Towers, according to the Houston Chronicle. He was a senior vice president in the Marsh Inc., a risk and insurance firm that is an operating unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos.

KXXV Michael E. Tinley

Michael E. Tinley, 56, of Dallas

A prolific traveler, Tinley - vice president at Marsh & McLennan - had visited his company's conference room in the World Trade Center many times. But it wasn't until Sept. 11 that he mentioned the view to his sister, according to the Orange County Register. At 7:47 a.m. Then, minutes later, hijackers crashed airplanes into the Twin Towers.

KXXV Karen J. Wagner

LTC Karen J. Wagner, 40, of Converse

Wagner had attained the rank of lieutenant colonel with a desk in the Pentagon. After 17 years in uniform, she had reached the position of medical personnel officer in the Office of the Army Surgeon General and Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel. She died, the result of hijackers crashing into the Pentagon.