9-1-1 in McLennan County now operating as normal

STORY UPDATE

WACO, Texas — The 9-1-1 line is now operating as normal. All issues have been solved.

ORIGINAL STORY

Warning!

Calls made to 9-1-1 in McLennan County are being received as “non-emergency administrative calls on our end,” a spokesperson for the Waco Police Department said Wednesday.

“We are currently working on fixing the situation,” spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. “Currently, ALL 9-1-1 calls for the entire county are being filtered through our Waco PD administrative line and not coming in as a 9-1-1 call.

“If you are calling 9-1-1 please be patient and give the dispatcher your location and phone number immediately and please stay on the line. If you are not in our jurisdiction you will then be transferred to the responding agency.”

Shipley said dispatchers are “trying to filter the calls as they can, and we are trying to correct the situation as quickly as possible.”

