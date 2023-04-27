8 Killeen students charged with rioting, taken to detention center: KISD

KILLEEN, Texas – Eight Killeen ISD middle school students are being charged with rioting and were taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, the school’s principal said in a message to parents.

The students at Gateway Middle School got into an altercation at dismissal, the message said.

“This led to students not only being disrespectful to one another, but towards our KISD and KPD officers,” the message said. “This will not be tolerated at Gateway or any Killeen ISD campus.

“The disrespectful behavior must stop, and I need your help. We must work together so that our students understand the severity and consequences of their actions. All students involved will face further disciplinary consequences as outlined in the student code of conduct.”

25 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.