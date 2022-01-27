Watch
News

Actions

77 years after Auschwitz, Jews honor those who rescued them

items.[0].image.alt
anonymous/AP
FILE - In this 1943 file photo, a group of Polish Jews are led away for deportation by German SS soldiers during the destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto by German troops after an uprising in the Jewish quarter.hetto by German soldiers on April 19, 1943. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen. (AP Photo, file)
Germany Holocaust Rescuers
Germany Holocaust Rescuers
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 19:48:56-05

Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbor to hide a little Jewish girl from the Nazis at their home during World War II. Despite the risks, they not only hid the girl, but also her sister and mother, who all survived the Holocaust.

Decades later, Sitkowski and others who rescued Jews during the Holocaust are being honored as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp on
January 27, 1945. As part of a social media campaign called #Don’tBeABystander, the Jewish Claims Conference and Israel's Yad Vashem organization are releasing videos about those who saved Jews during the Holocaust.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019