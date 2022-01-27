77 years after Auschwitz, Jews honor those who rescued them

Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbor to hide a little Jewish girl from the Nazis at their home during World War II. Despite the risks, they not only hid the girl, but also her sister and mother, who all survived the Holocaust.

Decades later, Sitkowski and others who rescued Jews during the Holocaust are being honored as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp on

January 27, 1945. As part of a social media campaign called #Don’tBeABystander, the Jewish Claims Conference and Israel's Yad Vashem organization are releasing videos about those who saved Jews during the Holocaust.