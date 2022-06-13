7-year-old fatally shot while in bed during drive-by shooting in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 7-year-old boy is dead after being shot while laying in bed, Houston police said.

As first reported by ABC 13, around 10:45 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the 13800 block of McNair Street on reports of an apparent drive-by shooting.

Houston police said a silver car had pulled up to the trailer home and fired multiple rounds.

The boy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where later died.

No motives are known at this time.

"I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence," Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-274-9100 or 713-222-TIPS.