7 people wounded during shooting at party in Mississippi

FAYETTE, Miss. (AP) — Seven people were shot and wounded during a Christmas party at a small town in southwestern Mississippi.

The shootings happened early Sunday at the Fayette Community Center. Five of the wounded were taken to Merit Health hospital in Natchez.

One person remained in serious condition Monday, the Natchez Democrat reported.

Fayette Police arrested Marcus Smith of Fayette, 18, and charged him with seven counts of aggravated assault. A police department employee on Monday told The Associated Press he did not know whether Smith is represented by an attorney. The investigation continues.

Natchez Police responded to the hospital when the shooting victims began arriving.

“We secured the perimeter and helped gather names,” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. “It was a chaotic situation.”