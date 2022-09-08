7 arrested, cars impounded, money & cell phones seized: Waco prostitution sting

WACO, Texas — Seven people have been arrested and $1,060 seized as a result of a two-day undercover operation targeting the solicitation of prostitution, Waco police reported Thursday.

According to a news release, officers posted ads on websites known for engaging in prostitution on Tuesday and Wednesday. It led to officers meeting with and then arresting the alleged offenders. The seven offenders have been charged with solicitation of prostitution. Cash brought by the suspects to pay for services was seized.

Seven cell phones were seized, along with three vehicles being impounded, the news release said.

Names of those arrested weren't included in the news release.

Waco police credited its Streets Crimes Unit and the Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division with playing roles in the arrests.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.