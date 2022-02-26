Watch
News

Actions

57-year-old woman attacked with hammer in NY subway

NYC Subway Safety
Frank Franklin II/AP
FILE - A New York City Police Department officer and a subway conductor look down the subway platform at the Grand Central subway station, in New York, on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
NYC Subway Safety
Posted at 1:44 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 14:44:34-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being kicked down a subway stairwell and struck in the head with a hammer by an attacker who fled with her purse, police said.

The New York Police Department released photos of the suspect late Friday and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

The attack happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Queens Plaza station. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind and kicked her down the stairs before striking her several times on the head with a hammer, fracturing her skull. He fled on foot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019