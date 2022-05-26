4th-grade Uvalde honor student had received award the day she, 20 others were gunned down: Great Grandfather

UVALDE, Texas — Lexi Rubio had just been honored for being a top student, minutes before an 18-year-old Uvalde school dropout gunned her and 20 others down in the biggest K-12 school massacre in Texas history.

“She had just received an award for being on the ‘A’ honor roll,” said Julian Moreno, the 10-year-old’s great grandfather.

Sadly, Moreno said, “She had the biggest smile.”

Nick Bradshaw Julian Moreno

Moreno, who lives around the corner from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, said he was outside when he heard gunshots. He said he went down to the school and learned from DPS officers of the shooter being inside.

Not only is he saddened, Moreno said, “We are heartbroken for all the families.”

In addition, Moreno added, “I feel bad for the person who did this. He has a family too.”

Moreno said he doesn’t normally get into politics.

“But this is personal,” Moreno said.

He said it’s time for a change in gun laws.

“But it will never change,” Moreno said, adding he doesn’t own a gun because he never felt the need to have one.

Moreno was clear how he and his family would get through the loss of such a special young girl.

“We find our strength in God,” Moreno said.

