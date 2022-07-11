Watch Now
4-year-old girl dead after fatal dog attack in Dallas: Report

Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 21:57:45-04

DALLAS, Texas — A 4-year-old girl is dead after a fatal dog attack in southern Dallas this weekend, police said.

As first reported by WFAA 8 News, the attack occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Bluffman in Dallas, Texas.

Police said the dog had bitten the 4-year-old victim multiple times.

The child was transported to a hospital where she later died, police said.

Police confirmed the dog is currently in the custody of Dallas Animal Services.

No information regarding its breed or what may have led to the attack has been released.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

