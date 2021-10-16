4 injured — three critically — after Killeen nightclub shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — An early Saturday morning shooting at a Killeen nightclub has left four injured, including three in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. at Club Legends, 308 S. 2nd St., according to a Killeen Police Department Facebook post.

Upon arrival, officers found the gunshot victims in the parking lot. Three of the victims were “airlifted for medical treatment,” police said, and the fourth victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Killeen police are in search of additional information or videos from the shooting. If you have more information, you can contact Killeen police at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

“Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and there is no additional information at this time,” the Facebook post said.