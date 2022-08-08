4 Boy Scouts from Troop 497 in Waco become Eagle Scouts

WACO, Texas — Jonathan Granger, Ethan Paltjon, Jonothon Prewitt and Braeden Skains are the newest Eagle Scouts from Troop 497.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boys Scouts of America program.

Sunday, on Baylor University Campus family, mentors, and friends joined together to celebrate their accomplishment.

It's a journey that took over a decade for some with only 2 percent of members becoming an Eagle Scout.

Jonathan Granger shared how proud he is for not giving up "because they are not that many boys in scouts anymore."

It's a long steep trail they could not travel alone.

Ethan Paltjon honored those who pushed him along the way and kept him "in motion."

Dozens on hand cheered them for a job well done.