3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Cavazos welcomes new leadership

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Cavazos just celebrated 177 years of defending the Nation and now they are welcoming a new commanding officer, Colonel Jeffrey Barta.

”Colonel Barta is the right leader at the right time to lead this organization on this strategically critical mission,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division. “Jeff and Laura, welcome to the regiment.”

Along with the incoming Regimental Command Sergeant Major Mikeal McInroy, Colonel Barta is ready to lead 3CR through any fight.

”We live in turbulent times that we haven’t seen in decades,” said Col. Barta. “Other regimes threaten our way of life and other values enshrined in our constitution but just as the predecessors before us, this formation is baptized in fire and blood, and come out steel.”

As he takes command, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment is preparing for a deployment next year.

”This time next year, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment will have boots on the ground in Korea,” said Maj. Gen. Richardson. “Reassuring out allies and deterring our adversary in the on the peninsula.”

Col. Barta is eager to get to work.

”Regimental Command Sergeant Major and I, very much look forward to serving together and meeting you and your families in the coming months as we prepare for an important mission,” said Col. Barta.

It’s a mission he knows they are ready for.

”Phantom Warriors, First Team, 80th in the saddle, ai-ee-yah,” said Col. Barta.

