3 rescued from Waco apartment fire: Officials

Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 11, 2022
WACO, Texas — Amid heavy smoke, firefighters rescued three people from a Waco apartment blaze on Friday morning, fire officials say.

The blaze occurred at Car Mel Apartments in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

According Deputy Fire Chief Robby Bergerson, firefighters responded to the blaze at 9:38 a.m. amid reports that people were trapped.

When they arrived at 9:41 a.m., firefighters found "heavy smoke conditions" at the apartment, Bergerson said.

Three occupants were rescued, he said, and the fire was quickly extinguished. A fourth person was able to "extricate themselves" and get out of the apartment safely.

All four were investigated for minor smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

