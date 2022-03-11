3 rescued from Waco apartment fire: Officials

WACO, Texas — Amid heavy smoke, firefighters rescued three people from a Waco apartment blaze on Friday morning, fire officials say.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 3500 Block of W. Waco Dr. @WacoTXFire units operating at an apartment fire. 3 occupants rescued by firefighters. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 11, 2022

The blaze occurred at Car Mel Apartments in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

According Deputy Fire Chief Robby Bergerson, firefighters responded to the blaze at 9:38 a.m. amid reports that people were trapped.

When they arrived at 9:41 a.m., firefighters found "heavy smoke conditions" at the apartment, Bergerson said.

Three occupants were rescued, he said, and the fire was quickly extinguished. A fourth person was able to "extricate themselves" and get out of the apartment safely.

All four were investigated for minor smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.