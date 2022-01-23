Watch
3 of 6 husky puppies stolen from Va. pet salon found

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three of the six newborn huskies stolen from an eastern Virginia pet salon have been found and reunited with their mother, the dogs’ owner said.

The partial retrieval comes as Hampton police announced Saturday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into Critter Cleaners, animal larceny for stealing the puppies -- each about 2 weeks old -- and other crimes.

Officers and the business owner said someone entered through a window and took the valuable puppies and money early Friday. There was surveillance video.

Officers found two of the puppies in a home where an acquaintance of the suspect lives, said Bandi Murdock, who owns the dogs and Critter Cleaners. The other was returned by a woman who told Murdock she paid $100 for the puppy. Murdock said she reimbursed the woman.

“We’re just so thrilled to have them back,” Murdock told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk. “But we’re also very worried about the ones that are still missing.”

Murdock said she kept the puppies and their mother named Nala at the pet grooming business because people are there up to 14 hours per day.

This was Nala’s third litter, according to Murdock, who said she waits until they’re 8 to 10 weeks old before selling them. They start weaning from their mother at 4 to 6 weeks.

