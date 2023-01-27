3 killed in fiery Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – Three people died in a fiery crash Thursday in Milam County.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. during a pursuit involving a Milam County deputy and a second vehicle.

The second vehicle caught on fire after leaving the roadway — at a high rate of speed — and crashing south of CR 337 on Hwy 36/US 190. It came to rest on private property.

The Milano Fire Department extinguished the fire. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.