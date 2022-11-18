25 News wins 2 Lone Star EMMY® Awards, receives 5 nominations

DALLAS — It was a big night for 25 News in Dallas at the Lone Star EMMY® Awards.

25 News won two EMMY® awards from a total of five nominations.

25 News was proud to be one of the first stations to win an award in the Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - Short or Long Form Content category, the newest category added into the Lone Star EMMY® Awards.

VP/General Manager of 25 News, Dave German says

I am honored to be a part of the dedicated team at 25 News. We will continue to deliver a product that all Central Texans can be proud of.

Here's what 25 News Director Dan Delgado had to say about the awards,

“We have a newsroom of journalists who work hard to inform the public in an objective and ethical manner. When that good work is recognized by the Lonestar Emmy organization, through our peers and its membership, it elevates the value of the work. Congratulations to our Emmy winning team members.”

Creative Services Director Emily Baird's comment on the station's EMMY® win:

I'd like to thank our viewers for trusting us with your amazing stories. 25 News will continue to honor our vision of informing and inspiring the communities we serve.

We would like to thank our viewers for trusting us and allowing us to bring you these amazing stories of people of Central Texas. Without your support, we wouldn't be able to deliver such a great and informative product.

AWARDS:

DIVERSITY / EQUITY / INCLUSION - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT

Uncovering Our History

Niyah Gonzalez, Anchor/Reporter

Leigha McNeil, Anchor/Reporter

Jarell Baker, Anchor/Reporter

Trenton Hooker, Producer

Randall Lee, Engineer

Katie Williams, Editor

Anchor/Reporter Jarell Baker worked tirelessly on this project to ensure our Black History special showed the need to look deeper into the issues the African American community faces in our community.

It wasn’t about winning an award. We wanted to shed light on the African Americans issues, achievements and figures in our community. We wanted to show Black History is OUR history. The special was about uncovering the pain, the triumphs and how we can move forward to build a better future for EVERYONE in OUR community. I want to thank my former and current KXXV colleagues Leigha McNeil, Niyah Gonzalez, Trenton Hooker and Katie Williams as well as Tom Kwiat, Hannah Herald, Zack Dawson, Todd Unger.





MILITARY - NEWS

Keeping a Promise

Breanna Molloy, Multimedia Journalist

NOMINATIONS:

DIVERSITY / EQUITY / INCLUSION - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT

Uncovering Our History (Winner)

Niyah Gonzalez, Anchor/Reporter

Leigha McNeil, Anchor/Reporter

Jarell Baker, Anchor/Reporter

Trenton Hooker, Producer

Randall Lee, Engineer

Katie Williams, Editor

MILITARY - NEWS

Keeping a Promise (Winner)

Breanna Molloy, Multimedia Journalist

'I Have Been On The Edge Myself': Waco Nonprofit On A Mission To Connect Veterans With Emotional Support Dogs

Sydney Isenberg, Reporter/ Photographer/ Editor

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE

Hear Hillary Play...

Breanna Molloy, Multimedia Journalist

SOCIETAL CONCERNS - NEWS

25 News In-Depth: From Homeless To Home

Nick Bradshaw, Reporter

Trenton Hooker, Producer

About Lonestar Emmy

The statewide Lone Star Chapter serves all 19 television markets in Texas, and includes members from TV-related fields including: news and non-news broadcasting; production; post production; education; advertising; and public relations.

The Lone Star Chapter is dedicated to becoming the primary portal to connect professionals and students in Texas’ television broadcast-related fields for networking and career development. The Chapter is committed to encouraging and recognizing high levels of professional achievement through the annual presentation of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards.